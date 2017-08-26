Quiet at home, but tropical development possible on the coast

The tropics remain active while the weather in the western Carolinas remains relatively quiet.

Thanks to partly to mostly cloudy skies and cooler air moving in from the north, today’s temperatures will be below average with highs in the middle to upper 70s and a northeast wind at 5-15 mph with occasionally higher gusts.

Rain chances will be confined to the coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten is forecast to become Tropical Storm Irma today and bring heavy rain and strong wind out there.

Here in the Upstate, clouds will be aplenty mixed with bits of sunshine over the next week as hit and miss shower chances return tomorrow and continue the rest of the week mainly during the afternoon.

These rain chances will be from remnant moisture from Harvey as it continues to deliver more flooding rains over the next 3-4 days in Texas. Temperatures will continue to be below average in the lower 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains the rest of the week and weekend.

