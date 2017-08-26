Staying quiet in the western Carolinas, tropics stay active

The tropics remain active while the weather in the western Carolinas remains relatively quiet.

This evening and overnight, passing clouds and just enough wind will keep temperatures in the upper 60s in the Upstate while the mountains see low 60s. A few showers will be possible in western NC through midnight.

For Sunday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with a breezy east to northeast wind at times. These breezes could generate just enough lift for a shower or two in north Georgia or western NC, but most areas stay dry with highs in the 79-84 degree range.

A partly to mostly cloudy sky will continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs generally in the upper 70s to low and mid 80s.

While forecast confidence for the rest of the week is not at desired levels, gradually building moisture and warmer afternoons should yield at least a small chance of rain beginning Wednesday.

IN THE TROPICS, Tropical Storm Harvey continues to meander over southeastern Texas with little movement expected over the next several days.

Another wave of low pressure could develop into a tropical depression or storm near the SC/NC coasts either late Sunday or into early next week. This system could bring bouts of heavy rain and increased surf conditions for places like Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and the Outer Banks.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.