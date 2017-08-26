Tropics remain active, new development near SC coast

The tropics remain active while the weather in the western Carolinas remains relatively quiet.

IN THE TROPICS, Tropical Storm Harvey continues to meander over southeastern Texas with little movement expected over the next several days. Unprecedented flooding continues for Houston.

Another wave of low pressure is LIKELY to develop into a tropical storm late tonight or early Monday. This system will bring bouts of heavy rain and increased surf conditions for places like Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and the Outer Banks through Tuesday.

A tropical storm WATCH has been issued for parts of the SC/NC coasts, including Myrtle Beach.

This system is NOT expected to majorly strengthen, but monitor the latest forecasts closely!

CLOSER TO HOME, for this evening, a partly cloudy sky with gradually relaxing winds. Remaining showers should fully dissipate by 10 PM with overnight lows in the 60s.

A partly to mostly cloudy sky will continue into Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs generally in the 70s to low 80s. North to northeasterly breezes will be gusty at times.

While forecast confidence for the rest of the week has not improved greatly due to uncertainty with Harvey's low pressure center, rain chances could gradually increase toward late week IF some of its moisture tries to move in our direction.

