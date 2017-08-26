Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, Red Cross head to TX in response to Hurricane Harvey

Residents wait at a high school gym before they are evacuated as the outer bands of Hurricane Harvey begin to make landfall. (Source: AP Images)

Member's of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team and the American Red Cross are headed to Texas to assist with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The American Red Cross is "mobilizing hundreds of trained Red Cross disaster relief workers, truckloads of kitchen supplies as well as tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support this response effort."

Trailers full of shelter supplies - enough to support thousands of people with blankets and cots - have already arrived in Texas.

Members of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are offering emotional and spiritual care to those evacuees affected by the tragedy.

“Though we all anticipated the impact of Harvey, there’s no way to overstate the ferocity of a storm like this,” said Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. “We’re praying for those who have been devastated by the hurricane, and we’ll be there to offer the hope and comfort of Christ to those who are hurting.”



