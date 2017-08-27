Structure fire reported in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Structure fire reported in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/file) (FOX Carolina/file)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters in Anderson County were called to battle a structure fire on Boxwood Lane early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just after midnight.

FOX Carolina has a crew headed to the scene and is working to get additional information.

MORE NEWS: Demonstrations over Confederate monument in downtown Greenville remain peaceful, no arrests

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.