Next tropical wave could affect Carolina coast

While there is a lot of attention on Tropical Storm (formerly hurricane) Harvey, there's another wave brewing over northern Florida.

It's this wave that has been given a 50% chance of forming into either a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days.

if that were to happen, the next name on the list of tropical storm names is 'Irma' and would like cause heavy rain and rough surf along the Carolina coast early to mid week before moving up into northern waters.

its highly unlikely that it will become a major hurricane like Harvey.

