Over 1,300 Duke Energy customers without power in Macon Co. due to fallen trees

Outage in Macon Co. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map)

Over 1,300 Duke Energy customers are without power in Macon County Sunday afternoon.

Per the Duke Energy Outage Map, the outage is affecting approximately 1,377 customers. It was first reported at 11:37 a.m.

Crew members are on scene, working to restore power. They say the outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging the equipment.

The outage is near Clarks Chapel Road.

The estimated time of restoration is 5:00 p.m., per the outage map.

