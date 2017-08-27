New yoga studio coming to Simpsonville this fall

A new yoga studio is making its way to the Upstate this fall.

Tonya Jean, the mastermind behind Surya Yoga said it was between a coffee shop and a yoga studio – and the yoga studio won.

“I was first gonna open up a coffee shop,” Jean said, “but then I thought ‘but when am I gonna do yoga?’”

Jean plans to open the new yoga studio by November or December of this year at the Martin Farms Shopping Center located on Fairview Road.

She said the studio, which means “Sun” in Sanskrit, will offer hot yoga, traditional yoga, vinyasa yoga and yin yoga. Jean said the yoga staff also plan to offer a free community class in Simpsonville Park and a $5 fundraising class every first Friday of the month. All proceeds from that class would go to a local charity, she said.

Before the grand opening of Surya Yoga, Jean said she is offering half off on private lessons.

For more details, check out Surya Yoga on Facebook.



More news: Coroner identifies Upstate man killed in head-on collision on I-85 S in Cherokee Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.