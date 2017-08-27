Deputies: Death investigation underway after man's body found in Pickens Co. woods

Officials with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a wooded area on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the body was found in a remote location near 216 Green Tree Drive in Liberty.

Deputies said they were notified around 5:20 p.m. that a body had been seen in the area by a passing motorist. Upon arrival, deputies said they found an adult male that was deceased, about 10 to 15 yards off the roadway. They said no weapons were found at the scene.

Officials said the man is believed to be a person reported missing earlier Sunday morning by a family member. He was last seen Friday, August 25 when he left his home on foot.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday. The Sheriff's Office said it's treating the investigation as a homicide until further examination of the body is completed during the autopsy.

