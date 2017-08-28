Henderson Co. schools mark new school year with t-shirts, new programs, new initiative with deputies

Deputies will be following school buses in their patrol cars during the first week of school as part of "Operation Bus Shepherd." (FOX Carolina/ August 28, 2017)

Hundreds of Henderson County students are getting ready for their first day back to school Monday.

Keeping with tradition, the Henderson County School District is welcome its new kindergarteners with "Class of 2030" t shirts later this week. A list of places and times where the shirts will be distributed is below:

August 30:

Clear Creek Elementary at 9 a.m.

Bruce Drysdale Elementary at 9:15 a.m.

Edneyville Elementary at 10 a.m.

Sugarloaf Elementary at 10 a.m.

Upward Elementary at 10 a.m.

Glenn C. Marlow Elementary at 10 a.m.

Hendersonville Elementary at 10:15 a.m.

Hillendale Elementary at 1:30 p.m.

August 31:

Atkinson Elementary at 8:30 a.m.

Etowah Elementary at 8:30 a.m.

Mills River Elementary at 9:45 a.m.

Dana Elementary at 10 a.m.

Fletcher Elementary at 2 p.m.

Local community sponsors are partnering with the school district to hand out t-shirts at all locations.

The Henderson County School District is celebrating the opening of its new Innovative High Schools this year. District leaders explained the building will combine the existing Henderson County Career Academy and Henderson County Early College. This will give students access to Blue Ridge Community College instructors and facilities while offering a unique and seamless transition from high school to postsecondary training.

Schools are also reinforcing safety measures in partnership with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. "Operation Bus Shepherd" is a new initiative this year. Deputies will be following school buses in their patrol cars during the first week of school and then periodically throughout the year to serve as a visual reminder to other drivers that they need to follow school bus laws while driving, said Allison Nock from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies will also be doing random and scheduled check-ins at schools during the year. This is on top of the school resource officers that are already assigned to schools throughout the district.

District leaders announced it will be expanding its Mechatronics program thanks to a $75,000 grant. Mechatronics is a field of science that combines mechanical engineering and electronics. The district plans to use the money in a variety of ways including buying new equipment for students, paying for certification courses and supporting a career-readiness workshop.

