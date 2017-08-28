Murder suspect behind bars in Spartanburg Co. after arrest in Maryland

Persons of interest in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC if you can identify. (Source: SPD)

Gettis Chambers booking photo from the Spartanburg Co. Detention Center (Source: SCSO)

A murder suspect in a shooting that claimed two lives outside a Spartanburg grocery store is now behind bars in Spartanburg County after being arrested in Maryland on August 21.

Online jail records show Gettis Chambers was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on murder and weapons charges Sunday night.

Spartanburg police said forensic evidence linked Chambers to one man’s death after an August 7 deadly shooting outside Bobby Biggerstaff Grocery on Farley Avenue.

Police said three men were shot and two died from their injuries.

The coroner identified the victims as 28-year-old Tyshann Rashad Smith and 21-year-old Raymond Turner.

Police announced on August 14 that arrest warrants had been signed for Chambers. He was arrested on August 21 in Maryland City, MD.

Police also released a photo of two additional persons of interest in the shooting and ask anyone with information on their identities to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Additional charges are expected in the case, police said.

