AC hotel hosts 'casting call' hiring event on Monday

AC Hotel Spartanburg is putting out a casting call on Monday.

No, they’re not shooting a film. The downtown Spartanburg hotel is looking to hire staff members.

“The AC isn't a typical hotel, so this isn't a typical job fair, either. It's an interactive event designed to connect cultural innovators with our new way to hotel,” Hotel officials stated in a news release. “Candidates simply drop in for about an hour, with a just a resume and a smile. Job interviews really can be fun and games.”

The casting call hiring event will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. at RJ Rockers on West Main Street

Positions being sought in the casting call include, bartenders, servers, kitchen staff, housekeeping, front desk, night audit, and maintenance.

The hotel is expected to open later this year.

