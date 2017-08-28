Rep. Duncan hosts annual Faith & Freedom BBQ fundraiser - FOX Carolina 21

Rep. Duncan hosts annual Faith & Freedom BBQ fundraiser


Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C. speaks to reporters (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C. speaks to reporters (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

US Rep. Jeff Duncan (R, SC) said he will host South Carolina's largest annual gathering of conservatives Monday evening at his 7th Annual Faith & Freedom BBQ.

The fundraising event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Anderson Civic Center.

US Sen. Joni Ernst (R, IA) will be the featured guest.

Tickets start at $35.

Click here for ticket information.

