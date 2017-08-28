Troopers: Log truck crash partially blocking SC 34 in Newberry C - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Log truck crash partially blocking SC 34 in Newberry Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said SC 34 was partially blocked after a crash involving a log truck in Newberry County.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near Old Town Road.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area, troopers said.

Injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.