Henry's Smokehouse says stolen 'Hog Hauler' food truck has been found

The Hog Hauler was found on Ivydale Drive (FOX Carolina/ Aug. 28, 2017)

Henry’s Smokehouse said its Hog Hauler food truck was stolen Sunday night.

The Greenville barbecue restaurant posted a photo of the food truck on Monday and stated that it had been from the Wade Hampton Boulevard location.

Just after 9 a.m., Henry's Smokehouse said the food truck had been found.

"Fingers crossed, doesn't look like much was stolen," Henry's stated in an electronic message.

The truck was found off Ivydale Drive.

Workers said they were waiting on police to arrive and process the truck.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.