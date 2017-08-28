Abbeville police ask for help identifying suspect in ATM robbery

Abbeville police are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman at an ATM outside the First Citizens Bank on North Main Street.

The robbery occurred around 8:25 p.m. on August 20.

Police said the victim, a Dollar Tree employee, was making a deposit for the store when the man entered the enclosed ATM and grabbed her.

The victim told police she was able to elbow the man in the head and get away from him, but he grabbed the bag containing the deposit money and they began struggling over it. The bag ripped and money fell from it.

Police said the man stuffed some of the fallen money in his clothing before running off.

The suspect was wearing gray pants, a black shirt, and a burgundy stocking cap.

Police said the victim suffered bruising from the struggle with the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Abbeville police at 864-366-5832.

