Troopers investigating crash involving Anderson police cruiser

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a crash involving an Anderson police officer Monday morning.

Per the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash occurred on the 1900 block of North Main Street near North Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Injuries were reported in the crash.

Witnesses reported at least three vehicles involved, including a police cruiser.

