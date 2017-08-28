Troopers investigating crash involving Anderson police cruiser - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigating crash involving Anderson police cruiser

Posted: Updated:
Police-involved crash (Source: Kristin Panter) Police-involved crash (Source: Kristin Panter)
Police-involved crash (Source: Kristin Panter) Police-involved crash (Source: Kristin Panter)
Police-involved crash (Source: Kristin Panter) Police-involved crash (Source: Kristin Panter)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a crash involving an Anderson police officer Monday morning.

Per the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash occurred on the 1900 block of North Main Street near North Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Injuries were reported in the crash.

Witnesses reported at least three vehicles involved, including a police cruiser.

MORE NEWS: Funeral details announced for Walhalla teen killed in fall from pickup truck

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.