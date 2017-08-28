Duke Energy: More than 1,700 without power in Greenville Co.

Duke Energy reported an outage affecting more than 1,700 customers on Monday morning.

The outages in the area of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Rutherford Road were first reported just after 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but crews estimate power will be restored by 12:15 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the traffic light at Rutherford Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard was experiencing a defect at the time of the outage.

