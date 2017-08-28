Duke Energy: More than 1,700 without power in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Duke Energy: More than 1,700 without power in Greenville Co.

TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy reported an outage affecting more than 1,700 customers on Monday morning.

The outages in the area of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Rutherford Road were first reported just after 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage has not yet been released, but crews estimate power will be restored by 12:15 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the traffic light at Rutherford Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard was experiencing a defect at the time of the outage.

