Deputies: West Nile Virus confirmed in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control about a confirmed human case of the West Nile Virus in Union County.

One person in Jonesville was infected with the virus, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

It's not clear if the person contracted the mosquito-borne infection in Union County, but county officials are following recommended DHEC procedures to reduce the chance of spreading the illness. Those procedures include.

Spraying for adult mosquitoes near the reported case;

Removing mosquito habitats such as standing water ranging from wastewater areas to bird baths, old tires, or any container that holds water;

Treating mosquito larvae, especially in storm drains with leaf litter or any other containers that cannot be turned over or discarded;

Conducting door-to-door visits near the reported case to provided information pamphlets and assist residents with looking for areas where mosquitoes may reproduce.

The sheriff's also recommends people living in Union County follow these tips.

Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting. Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.

Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.

Wear light-colored clothing to cover the skin reduces the risk of bites.

More information about the West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses can be found at www.scdhec.gov/mosquitoes and www.scdhec.gov/westnile.

The sheriff's office said the Mobile Command Center was set up at the Jonesville Police Department.

