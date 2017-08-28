Police: Man charged with pointing gun at woman on I-85/I-385 int - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man charged with pointing gun at woman on I-85/I-385 interchange

Christopher McClean (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center) Christopher McClean (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police said a man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident at the I-85 / I-385 interchange on Sunday.

The victim told police the man drove around her stopped vehicle on I-85 south as she was attempting to exit onto I-385 north and pointed a small, black handgun at her and then sped off.

Police said the victim followed so she could provide officers with the suspect’s vehicle description.

Police said officers pulled over Christopher McClean on I-385 near 276 and found him to be in the possession of a gun that matched the victim’s description.

McClean was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and assault and battery first degree.

