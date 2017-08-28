Deputies: YouTuber behind popular gun videos arrested on drug charges in Franklin Co.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a popular YouTube personality was arrested after investigators determined he received “butane honey oil” through the mail.

The drug is a marijuana concentrate with high amounts of THC that can resemble honey or butter in its consistency, deputies said.

Deputies said Kyle Lamar Myers, 31, had 25 grams of the oil, which has a street value of $150 per gram.

Deputies said Myers is a YouTube personality known as “FPS RUSSIA,” a weapons enthusiast who publishes videos of high-powered firearms, flame throwers, explosives, and other weapons. FPS RUSSIA has more than 6 million subscribers and 793 million video views.

Deputies said Franklin County authorities and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms executed a search warrant at Myers’ home on Royston Road in Carnesville on August 7. Numerous weapons, drug paraphernalia, and the butane honey oil was seized during the search.

Myers was charged with possession of a schedule one substance with the intent to distribute,a felony, and possession of drug related objects, a misdemeanor, deputies said.

