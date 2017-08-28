Retired Greenwood Co. sheriff Sam Riley dies at 75

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office stated that former sheriff Samuel Paul “Sam” Riley died Saturday at age 75.

According to an obituary, Riley died at Self Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

The Hodges native was an Army veteran and joined the sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1966.

Riley was elected sheriff in 1988 and held that office until he retired in 2004.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel.

A private burial will be in Walnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hodges prior to the service.

