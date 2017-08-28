Henderson Co. deputies warn of phone scams amid growing number of reports

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an increase in the number of complaints from citizens who have received telephone calls from scam artists posing as representatives from hospitals and law enforcement agencies.

Deputies said the scammers use tools to ‘spoof’ the local phone numbers of actual organizations on caller ID screens in attempt to legitimize their fraudulent requests. Deputies say even though phones’ caller ID systems appear to indicate the call is from legitimate organizations, the caller ID screens cannot be trusted.

Deputies said one scam involves a caller posing as a member of Park Ridge Health claiming victims owe money for medical services.

Other cases involves callers pretending to be from the Hendersonville Police Department or the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office demanding payment to avoid incarceration.

Even though caller ID indicates the call is originating from a known organization, it cannot always be trusted.

“The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Hendersonville Police Department do not contact residents by phone to demand payment or threaten arrest concerning criminal charges,” said Allison Nock, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “If you have a question about your medical billing information or payments owed, call the medical organization’s billing number directly.”

Nock said Sheriff Charles McDonald urges the public to stay alert to the red flags that can help identify a phone call as a scam.

The red flags include high pressure sales tactics, request for personal information, threat of arrest or demands for payment, especially those requesting a green dot card or wiring money.

The best way to avoid becoming a victim is by not giving personal information via telephone

