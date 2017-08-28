How to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Boats that sunk in the wake of Hurricane Harvey are surrounded by floating debris Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

South Carolinians, many of whom are no stranger to devastating flooding, are reaching out to support victims in Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

At least five victims were killed when the hurricane slammed into the gulf coast of Texas on Friday night. The police chief in Houston said more than 2,000 people were rescued from flooding while there were at least 185 pending requests for aid.

Below are ways those in the Upstate can help support people affected by the storm:

American Red Cross

Online donations can be made to help hurricane victims:

Blood donations are needed as platelets are being sent to Texas

Items to help first responders and families in Texas can be dropped off at:

200 North Main Street

Fountain Inn, SC 2964

Do you know of another food drive or opportunity to help victims of Hurricane Harvey? Click here to e-mail the newsroom.

