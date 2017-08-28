Deputies: Spartanburg Co. man charged after assault on pregnant woman

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged after a pregnant woman was assaulted on Sunday.

Deputies were called to a residence on Foster Street around 9:45 a.m. in regards to a domestic incident.

According to the incident report, the victim told deputies 30-year-old Quentin Brown had been doing drugs and woke her up around 5 a.m. to get keys to her car. The victim said when she would not let him drive, he became angry and began hitting her in the face.

The report states that when she tried to leave, he blocked the door but fled when she called 911.

Deputies said the victim, who is pregnant, had red marks on her face and scratches on her neck and shoulders.

Brown was later arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

