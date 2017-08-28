Car show to raise money for Crime Stoppers of Oconee County

Officials with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway after a man's body was found in a wooded area on Sunday.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Shania Twain namechecked Brad Pitt in "That Don't Impress Me Much," and now she is telling the full story about the actor's connection to her hit 1997 song.More >
Abbeville police are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a woman at an ATM outside the First Citizens Bank on North Main Street.More >
Greenville police said a man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident at the I-85 / I-385 interchange on Sunday.More >
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey is calling for a ban on menthol cigarettes, arguing that tobacco companies disproportionately target African-Americans when they market and promote the cigarettes.More >
Henry’s Smokehouse said its Hog Hauler food truck was stolen Sunday night.More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control about a confirmed human case of the West Nile Virus in Union County.More >
The coroner confirms a 16-year-old has died after falling from the back of a moving pickup truck early Saturday morning.More >
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a popular YouTube personality was arrested after investigators determined he received “butane honey oil” through the mail.More >
Troopers are investigating this crash involving an Anderson police cruiser on SC 28 (August 28, 2017)More >
Let's Unite Community Cookout held in Spartanburg. (8/27/17)More >
ShineTime Promotions and Pour Sports Pub hosted a car show to benefit autism awareness on Sunday in Greer.More >
In honor of National Dog Day, we asked our FOX Carolina viewers to send us the funniest picture they had of their furry friend. Enjoy!More >
The Greenville Textile Heritage Society hosted its 11th annual Textile Heritage Festival on Saturday at the Greenville County Library to learn about the ways Greenville shaped the textile industry.More >
Protesters are gathered in downtown Greenville for a peace rally in hopes to remove a Confederate monument at the Springwood Cemetery.More >
An Upstate community hosted a blood drive on Saturday in support of Upstate firefighter Robby Brannon who is battling stage four cancer.More >
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office narcotics unit announced charges against more than two dozen suspects in "Operation Eclipse 2017 Roundup."More >
The new 26,000 square-foot Family Birthplace-Patewood unit will begin delivering babies on September 25, 2017.More >
Six military helicopters carried a unit of SC National Guard soldiers from Donaldson Center to their next stop in Texas Thursday morning (Aug. 24, 2017)More >
