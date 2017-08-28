Car show to raise money for Crime Stoppers of Oconee County

The 13th Annual South Carolina Apple Festival Car Show, a fundraiser for Crime Stoppers of Oconee County, will be held on Saturday, Sep. 9th.

The car show will take place in Westminster in the parking area next to the Hardee's on East Main street. Registration for the event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. The fee to register is $20. Spaces for vendors are available for $20.

Judging will begin at noon and prizes will be given out at 2 p.m. Attendees of the event will also have the opportunity to win door prizes.

The car show will feature motorcycles and four-wheel drive vehicles.

