Breezy, cloudy Tuesday with possibly isolated showers from tropical influence

The tropics dominate our weather headlines as Harvey devastates Texas with torrential rainfall and a disturbance near the NC coast could become Irma by this evening.

Harvey will remain a tropical storm as it dumps 10-20 more inches of rain along the Houston/Galveston areas of Texas. On Wednesday it will begin to lift north, slowly starting a drying trend for those areas by the end of the week.

All the while we’re watching for the development of a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Irma by late tonight. It will bring heavy rain along the North Carolina coast, along with wind gusts between 30-40 mph. This will not be a major storm, and the only real impacts will be some short-lived, localized flooding as heavy rain lingers near the Outer Banks for 12-24 hours. It will move out to sea by early Wednesday morning.

Locally we stay stuck between the two storms, with widespread clouds and a slight chance for a shower. A cool breeze will continue out of the northeast into Tuesday night, then winds will switch out of the southwest toward later in the week.

Highs will warm to 75 to 80 in the area on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas will continue to influence our weather through the week, with spotty rain and cooler than usual temperatures.

The mostly cloudy skies will linger with highs in the 70s to lower 80s as rain chances increase a bit by Friday and Saturday.

Sunday and Labor Day break back into the low and mid-80s, with sun and clouds and small chances for rain.

