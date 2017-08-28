Carolina coastal storm, Harvey and our impacts

The tropics dominate our weather headlines as Harvey devastates Texas with torrential rainfall and a disturbance near the SC coast could become Irma into early Tuesday.

Harvey will remain a tropical storm is it dumps 10-20 more inches of rain along the Houston/Galveston areas of Texas. On Wednesday it will begin to left north, slowly starting a drying trend for those areas.

All the while we’re watching for the development of a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Irma by late tonight into early Tuesday. It will bring heavy rain along the Carolina coast, along with wind gusts between 30-40 mph. This will not be a major storm, and only real impacts will be some short-lived, localized flooding as we’ll see heavy rain for 12-24 hours along the coast. It will move north of the Carolina by Wednesday morning.

Locally we will be stuck between the two storms, with some occasional clouds and a slight chance for a shower. A cool breezy will continue out of the northeast into Tuesday, then winds will switch out of the southwest toward later in the week. This will bring in a bit more warmth and humidity, and that should promote more showers and isolated t-storms.

The remnants of Harvey could brush by our area late week, bringing an increased chance for rain. Expect a chance for showers and storms to linger through the weekend.

