Officials: Don't panic, Hurricane Harvey could send gas prices up

Officials in the fuel industry are watching how Hurricane Harvey could impact gas prices throughout the Carolinas.

A spokesperson for AAA Carolinas said since several oil and gas refineries along the gulf coast have been shut down temporarily due to the storm. AAA said in the coming days, gas prices in South Carolina and North Carolina could increase by 5 to 25 cents per gallon.

"While gas prices have the potential to increase following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey, it's important we stress to motorists to avoid panicking at the pump," said AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright. "Don't overconsume or change spending habits at the gas station. These behaviors could lead to gas shortages across the Carolinas."

Mike Thornbrugh, a spokesperson for QuikTrip also stressed that drivers should not panic and said there is not a supply issue of gasoline at this time. He said the futures market is taking this into consideration.

Thornbrugh said since wholesale prices have gone up, retail prices for gasoline will also increase.

