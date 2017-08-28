Spartanburg man charged with three counts of attempted murder - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg man charged with three counts of attempted murder

Ronald Porter (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center) Ronald Porter (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg Police responded to reports of shots fired on Biltmore Street Thursday night at 7:47 p.m.

According to officers, 29-year-old Ronald Porter was arguing with victims at a home and pulled out a weapon. One of the victims shut the door and Porter then fired into the residence, the police report states. Police reported several visible bullet holes at the residence.

Officers said one of the bullets pierced a victim's bedroom.

Porter was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

