Warrant: Upstate man charged in sexual battery of child - FOX Carolina 21

Warrant: Upstate man charged in sexual battery of child

Posted: Updated:
Mark Smith Jr. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) Mark Smith Jr. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged in connection with the sexual assault of a child between 2011 and 2012.

Deputies said the abuse occurred when the victim was approximately 4 years old.

After an investigation, deputies said 33-year-old Mark Wilson Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.

He was arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.