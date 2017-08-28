Warrant: Upstate man charged in sexual battery of child

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged in connection with the sexual assault of a child between 2011 and 2012.

Deputies said the abuse occurred when the victim was approximately 4 years old.

After an investigation, deputies said 33-year-old Mark Wilson Smith Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.

He was arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

