Laurens man pleads guilty after accused of fondling, exposing minor to porn

The Solicitor's Office said a Laurens man was sentenced to prison time and will be required to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in the fondling of a minor.

Daniel Joseph Hagman, 36, was arrested after a victim came forward in 2015 and said he had abused her two years earlier. The victim said Hagman touched himself in front of her, made her inappropriately touch him, and showed her pornographic videos on multiple occasions.

Hagman pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was sentenced to 10 years active prison time followed by three years of probation. He will also have to undergo GPS monitoring and is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“I made a promise that my office would vigorously defend the children of our communities from the sick individuals who would do them harm,” said Solicitor David Stumbo. “As we stand with law enforcement and remain ever vigilant against child predators, I hope that the parents in our communities can feel more secure as they tuck their children into bed tonight, knowing that an abuser like Daniel Hagman is behind bars for years to come.”

