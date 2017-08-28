Deputies seek tips in 'heinous' crime at Spartanburg Co. cemetery

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is urging witnesses to come forward with information about a "heinous" crime.

Deputies were called to Springhill Memorial Gardens on South Alabama Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. Employees at the cemetery discovered two mausoleums which had been broken into and vandalized, leaving a total of seven crypts damaged.

According to the incident report, the granite faces had been removed from the crypts.

Deputies said no human remains were missing but the bodies did appear manipulated as if someone had removed jewelry or other items from them.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

