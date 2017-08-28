Upstate Special Olympics athlete to make New York Society fashion week debut

Rachel Lewis, a Special Olympics athlete from Travelers Rest, has been selected to model in a runway show during New York Society Fashion Week.

Lewis will model in the KrissyKStudios show next week. The show will make its way to the Upstate on Oct. 14 where Lewis will once again walk the runway for Greenville Society Fashion Week..

An avid supporter of Special Olympics South Carolina, Lewis traveled to Washington D.C. in 2015 to advocate for continued funding for Special Olympics programs. In 2014, Lewis won bronze and silver medals in Aquatics at the Special Olympics USA Games.

Click here to buy tickets for Greenville Society Fashion Week.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.