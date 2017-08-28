Upstate companies named among best places to work in SC

When it comes to the best places to work across the state of South Carolina, many are located in Greenville and the Upstate.

Earlier this month, the “Best Places to Work” winners were honored in Columbia, and Greenville software services firm Advoco Inc came out on top.

Liz Horton, the Senior Vice President of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce said the quality of life here in Greenville is attractive to not only employers but to people looking to relocate.

“I, myself, relocated here last September,” says Horton. “I looked at all Greenville had to offer, the amenities, entertainment, recreation and education. I think that comes into play when people consider where they want to move to take a job.”

At Advoco, partners say they’ve tried to create a culture of work hard, play hard. Employees are constantly engaging in fun team-building activities and they also travel to Sonoma, California on wine-making expeditions.

Founding partner, Steve Brindle said, “You have to have a good culture and it’s not just about giving people things they want or paying them a lot of money. You have to have a genuine feeling of understanding and caring. That’s at the heart of our culture.”

A complete 2017 list of South Carolina’s Best Places to work according to the SC Chamber of Commerce can be found here.

