Voters to decide on $109M bond for Laurens District 55 schools

Laurens County School District 55 said it will be up to voters on Sep. 5 to decide if the district will be issued up to $109 million in bonds for the construction of a new high school.

Five members of the school district's board of trustees held a press conference on Monday to speak out in support of the referendum.

Those in support said the funds for the new school will reduce overcrowding and provide a "21st century educational environment" for ninth through twelfth grade students.

The trustees said if the new school is constructed, Laurens Middle School will be rededicated as a new elementary facility. Some of the district's existing school would "have a new home in separate areas of the current high school campus," a trustee said.

There are three possible locations on the table for the new high school: property across from the current school on Highway 76, property off Raider Road, and property adjacent to the Bi-Lo shopping center. The trustees said there are additional properties that meet their needs if they cannot secure one of these at a fair price.

The trustees said the bonds, if approved, will cost the average family approximately $20 per month in home and personal property taxes.

The issue will be on the ballot for District 55 in September.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.