Engineers say greenspaces help offset flooding

Jenny Santos winds down by taking bike rides. She's a medical student and often hits the Swamp Rabbit Trail and parks in Greenville.

"I think it just promotes everyone to get outside and enjoy the city in a different way," Santos said. "Greenville's so pretty."

The greenspace is part of the attraction of Greenville, but it also helps offset potential flooding in some areas.

However, to the west of Greenville, floodwater swallowed streets, washed away homes and turned roads into rivers in Houston, Texas.

Some reports show Houston is a city with few greenspaces.

"What you're seeing in Houston is a catastrophic amount of water," Dwayne Cooper said.

He's an engineer with the City of Greenville. He says because Houston is getting record rainfall at a steady pace, greenspaces wouldn't matter in this situation.

"On the smaller rain event, a lot of that water is absorbed into the ground," Cooper said. "It also is important not to all let it run-off."

The city of Greenville is growing and Cooper says there are laws in place that require greenspaces to try and prevent flooding.

"Anytime you pave a road or build a house or anything like that you're creating a new impervious area," Cooper said. "What we typically do is require a developer to put in detention ponds that would hold the water back or retention ponds that hold the water and also provide a nice water quality benefit."

That's why the Greenville Public Works Department's Office is moving.

"They're going to be moving out of hot at space which is in a flood plain," Cooper said. "We're going to be planning a park there and we're going to have a lot of water quality features as well as flood feature in the new park."

It's one Santos is geared up to visit.

