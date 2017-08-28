Upstate deputy awarded Solicitor's Award for service in community

Deputy Aaron Bowles with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was presented the Solicitor's Award at Solicitor Barry Barnette's 17th annual Cherokee County Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner.

The banquet took place at Broad River Electrical Cooperative Monday evening.

Deputy Bowles joined the sheriff's office in 2011 and was promoted to sergeant in 2016. While acting as supervisor, Deputy Bowles made 87 criminal arrests and wrote 220 incident reports. He is also a member of the agency's SWAT Team and the Honor Guard.

"Aaron's word on the shooting call is a wonderful illustration of his word ethic," Solicitor Barry Barnette said. "He does a great job of identifying community needs and doing what he can to fix them."

The solicitor also pointed out that beyond the traditional measuring points of law enforcement success, Deputy Bowles recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Columbia College.

"They work day in and day out so hard for us and nobody sees all the good things," Solicitor Barnette said. "We do as the solicitor's office, we see what they do, the hard work that they do for us every day and for the people of Cherokee County."

A committee of officers from city, county and state-funded police departments nominated and named the winner of the Solicitor's Award.

