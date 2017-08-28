Crash blocking all lanes on I-85 N in Spartanburg Co. at mm 71 - FOX Carolina 21

Crash blocking all lanes on I-85 N in Spartanburg Co. at mm 71

Crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. (Source: SCDOT) Crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co. (Source: SCDOT)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Traffic is moving slowly after a vehicle crash on I-85 North in Spartanburg County Monday night.

Per troopers, the collision blocked all lanes near mm 71.

At this time, no further details are available.

