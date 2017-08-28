Dispatch: Deputies respond to reported armed robbery at McDonald's in Spartanburg Co.

Deputies on scene at McDonald's on Chesnee Hwy. (8/28/17 FOX Carolina)

Dispatchers confirm, deputies are on scene of a reported armed robbery at a McDonald's in Spartanburg County.

The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Monday that the McDonald's on Chesnee Highway had been robbed.

Few details were released.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

