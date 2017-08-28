Greenville City and County Council members look into transportation issues

Every year Greenville County gets around $18 million from the state and federal government. It's known as the "Guide Share Fund" that goes through the Greenville Pickens Area Transportation Study.

Keith Brockington is the transportation planning manager for Greenville County and GPATS.

"To prioritize and implement projects,” explained Brockington.

The study is completed every 10 years. His team held public meetings over the last year, listening to the concerns of drivers.

"At the same time, we also did a lot of technical work,” said Brockington, “Like tracker model data, collection of crash data. We've been working a lot with DOT and their data."

The number one issue that was brought up to Brockington's team was safety on the roads.

"Whether its congestion related to safety or capacity related to safety, intersections related to safety, bicycle pedestrian related safety. Everyone is looking at everything through a safety lens,” explained Brockington, “They don't want to die on our roads."

A prior main focus of the GPATS study is woodruff road. Where Julie Baretela teaches music along Woodruff Road.

The SCDOT has an open survey, asking those in the area to weigh in on their biggest issues. Baretela hopes the Woodruff Road widening project will help fix the current traffic congestion problems.

"There's like two windows,” explained Baretela, “You have to not like work, have the day off or call in sick."

Brockington adds the study also looked at various corridors around the area.

"123, Wade Hampton Boulevard,” said Brockington, “93 through Pickens County, Fairview Road."

At the forefront of the conversation, $15,000 that would potentially be appropriated to focus specifically on downtown Greenville.

The city is also allotting another $150,000 to conduct a traffic study downtown. Where officials say they're in dire need of a reevaluation as more and more people move to the upstate.

You can learn more on the entire horizon 2040 GPATS study at a meeting Tuesday night at 6 PM at the TD Convention Center.

