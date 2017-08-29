Emergency crews, locals prepare as tropical disturbance brews on SC Coast

The National Hurricane Service says there’s still a good chance a tropical disturbance on the coast of the Carolinas could turn into more.

Rain poured for most of Monday night at the Isle of Palms causing some roads to flood throughout Charleston County, and the rain was not letting up as a potential tropical cyclone looms on the Carolina Coast.

Rescue workers say they're monitoring the area for emergency conditions and keeping a watch on localized flooding, but are prepared if tropical storm Irma does form.

"People here in the LowCountry are fairly used to rising water due the tide or rain,” said Craig Oliverius, the Battalion Chief of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department. "We're always prepared, we follow the Boy Scout motto and we train daily to be prepared for all hazards, and this is obviously one of those bunch of hazards"

Locals say for the most part they know how to deal with the downpour, but are concerned about the aftermath and the cleanup if the storm does turn into something bigger.

"[I'm most concerned about] people being safe and not getting flooded out and not having to deal with flood damage in their houses, but I mean for the most part I think everyone's going to be OK but it's just going to be unfortunate for the rain that's going to flood the yards and the houses," said Mount Pleasant resident Michael Woodard.

Officials say they expect to see more gusty wind and rain into Tuesday morning. They are continuing to monitor the area for emergency conditions.

