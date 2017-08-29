Dispatch: Shots fired at Best Western on Pelham Road - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Shots fired at Best Western on Pelham Road

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers confirm, shots were fired at the Best Western on Pelham Road early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 12:34 a.m. Deputies are processing the scene.

No one was injured in the incident, dispatch says.

FOX Carolina is working to get more information.

More news: Emergency crews, locals prepare as tropical disturbance brews on SC Coast

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.