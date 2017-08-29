Dispatch: Shots fired at Best Western on Pelham Road

Dispatchers confirm, shots were fired at the Best Western on Pelham Road early Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 12:34 a.m. Deputies are processing the scene.

No one was injured in the incident, dispatch says.

FOX Carolina is working to get more information.

