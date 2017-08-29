USC's Cocky, cheerleaders to greet fans in Greenville on Tuesday

The University of South Carolina’s mascot, Cocky, and cheerleaders will make a stop in Greenville on Tuesday to promote the upcoming football season.

Cocky and the USC cheerleaders will be at the Bojangles on Laurens Road from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

During the visit, USC said football fans can receive exclusive player posters while supplies last. Fans can also win prizes, such as t-shirts, prize packs, and even football tickets.

Fans can also learn about the new Football Flex Pass, which is a mobile-only ticket that “gives Gamecock fans ultimate flexibility,” according to a news release, and a new $160 mini pass plan that includes one ticket each to the home opener against Kentucky, the Homecoming game with Vanderbilt and the Florida game.

The Gamecocks face NC State on the road this Saturday for the season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game will air on ESPN.

