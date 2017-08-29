Hundreds without power, street blocked after crash in Berea

More than 300 people in the Berea area lost power Tuesday morning, according to Duke Energy’s website.

342 people were without power in an area between Cedar Lane Road, Parker Road, and West Blue Ridge Drive.

Duke expected to have power restored by 11 a.m.

The SC Highway Patrol reported a crash in the pocket of outages that occurred around 6:30 a.m., the same time the outage was first reported.

The crash occurred on Smythe Street at Ravenel Street.

Troopers said the roadway was blocked due to that crash.

MORE: Sheriff Chuck Wright's Most Wanted: Grave robbers vandalize Chesnee cemetery

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.