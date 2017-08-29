Police investigating assault near Beacon Drive-In

Spartanburg police are investigating after a man told officers he was beaten by a group of other men as he was walking away from The Beacon Drive-In on Monday.

Police said they met with the victim on Daniel Morgan Avenue and saw he had several facial injuries.

The victim told police he encountered seven men wearing white shirts who beat him up.

The victim was unable to provide any additional details about his assailants but said he last saw them walking toward Highland Avenue.

MORE NEWS - Dispatch: Deputies respond to reported armed robbery at McDonald's in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.