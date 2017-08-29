Deputies investigating burglaries at Christian school, multiple Spartanburg Co. businesses

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating burglaries reported Monday at several businesses and one private school.

Deputies said the burglary at Truth Chapel Christian Academy on Hickory Hill road occurred sometime Monday before 8 a.m. The suspects broke a window to make entry and stole a laptop computer, webcam, microphone, a ROKU player, an HDMI cable, and an American flag.

Bagwell Fence Company on Pine Street reported a burglary in which employees found a rear window open and computer equipment missing from inside the building, deputies said. An owner said a security alarm had gone off at the business around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Next, deputies were called to the PCI Auctions warehouse on International Drive where sometime between August 26 and Monday morning, someone vandalized two vehicles parked outside the business by smashing windshields and damaging mirrors. Someone also broke into the business and stole three flat screen TVs, deputies said.

Deputies said they were also called to an office building on Asheville Highway that houses Bonanza Quick Loans, Mayan Motors and Gainsco Progressive Insurance.

Deputies said workers at two of the business reported items stolen, including security cameras, digital cameras, car keys, and more. It appeared the suspects pulled dislocated an air-conditioning unit to enter the building.

No suspects were named in any of the incidents.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

