Swinney: Tigers have 3 QBs they can win with, running backs that play on 'high level'

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Tuesday ahead of the national champion Tigers’ home opener on Saturday.

The Tigers will host Kent State.

Swinney began by speaking about the upcoming opponent for several minutes, calling Kent State’s secondary "one of best we'll see all year."

The head coach said the national championship victory is now just another game as the Tigers prepare for another season.

“Every week is about how we prepare and go execute,” Swinney said.

Swinney said he was optimistic about Kelly Bryant stepping into the lead quarterback spot and said he felt the Tigers had three quarterbacks that can win games this season.

Swinney said the running backs on the roster might surprise some people.

“You're going to see them all and they can all play at high level,” Swinney said.

Swinney said the entire offensive line is strong and versatile, stacked with multi-sport athletes.

Swinney also noted that defensive lineman Logan Rudolph may need surgery at some point for a shoulder injury but was going to try to play through it to start the season.

Cornerback Marcus Edmond’s status is still in the air too after a groin injury. Swinney said Edmond missed a lot of training camp due to the injury.

The Tigers face Kent State at noon on Saturday in Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

