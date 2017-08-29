Government workers want South Carolina to keep pension plan

Employee advocacy groups are asking legislators not to "abandon" South Carolina's pension system for public workers.

Carlton Washington with the State Employees Association told a legislative panel Tuesday that transitioning employees to 401K-style retirement accounts is "bad for employees and bad for the state." The House-Senate panel is tasked with recommending the next round of pension reforms.

Gov. Henry McMaster asked legislators earlier Tuesday to consider setting a date for moving newly hired employees to defined contribution plans.

The letter repeats what the Republican governor said in April when he signed a law designed to shore up the current system, saying he was disappointed it didn't go further.

Legislators made clear then more changes are coming.

The law increased contributions for both employers and their workers starting July 1.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.