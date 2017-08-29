Spartanburg woman wins $200,000 in lottery

A woman from Spartanburg won $200,000 in the Powerball drawing on Aug. 19. She matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number, which has only a 1 in 913,129 chance of occurring. She wants to use her winnings to buy a new car.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sam's Corner on Chesnee Highway. The retailer received $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the Aug. 19 Powerball drawing were: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and PB: 13.

